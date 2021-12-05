The ‘trilemma’ that led Gopinath’s IMF ascent

Amartya Sen took on Arrow’s Impossibility Theorem to prove that a society need not sacrifice social choices that are free and well-ordered for consistency with a minimal set of welfare conditions if we can use data on how we’re all relatively placed. In an exercise both more modest and practical, Gopinath placed an Impossible Trinity under her lens and found empirical data that chipped away at its trio of binary options. The trilemma? An economy can opt for only two of these three policies: open capital markets, a currency peg and monetary autonomy. As globalization meant picking either of the latter two, a currency float was off-the-shelf advice for any central bank to get a handle on domestic growth and inflation. In India, however, we have done okay with fuzzy settings ever since we opened up our economy. We lifted our curbs on inflows and outflows of money slowly but only partially, floated the rupee with buoys and weights as stabilizers, and asked our monetary authority to aid output expansion without losing overall price stability. Vast inflows of capital do strain this complex formula. A rising rupee vis-a-vis the US dollar can retard export growth, but a lid placed on its rise by buying dollars could prove inflationary, unless the resultant liquidity is mopped up via bond sales that may push up the local cost of credit. Likewise, a propped-up rupee in the face of outflows can also meddle with money supply and bond yields. Since monetary policy can get weakened by foreign forces, the trilemma cannot be wished away, as Gopinath has often said; yet, what a country finds optimal can indeed vary in nuance beyond the possibility framework of its three either-or choices.