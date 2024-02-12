The true meaning of ‘misanthrope’ can be found in a comedy series
Summary
- Misanthropy, as a general frustration with society, is more common than it appears at first glance.
In Curb Your Enthusiasm, a series created by Larry David, he plays a melodramatic version of what he claims is his real self. Once, he encounters a large woman in a shelter for battered women and he suspects she is lying about her trauma because she is so physically imposing no man could have battered her. Another day, he appoints an African-American man to behave poorly with Caucasians, on his behalf. At the peak of the #MeToo movement in America, when Larry David finds a date, he persuades her to appear on tape with him giving him consent to get physical. Also, he woos a disabled woman to get ahead in queues and ends up cheating on her with another disabled woman.