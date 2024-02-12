The true meaning of ‘misanthrope’ can be found in a comedy series

Misanthropy is also a layer of morality. Once, in the series, Larry David hires a garish street sex worker so that he can use the car-pool lane that is unavailable to solo drivers. This is a truly egalitarian man, who only sees where he wishes to go and not a class hierarchy. He gets into a lot of trouble because of her, but treats her as an equal all through. Another time, he discovers a Palestinian restaurant that serves the best chicken he has ever eaten. This discovery is bad news for some adulterous Jews who have been bringing their lovers here, confident that they will never be seen by other Jews. Larry David invites a Jewish friend there who arrives in a yamaka (Jewish cap). As the man approaches, Larry David, who is Jewish himself, figures that he would be debarred from the diner if the Palestinians see him with such a conservative Jew. He has to choose between chicken and Jewish pride. It is a no-contest. He wrestles his friend outside the restaurant to remove his yamaka. Palestinians inside the restaurant watch, baffled, and Larry David becomes their hero. A true misanthrope upsets his own tribe more often than his historic foes.