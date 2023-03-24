The truth about who really pays 90% of GST collected5 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 11:10 AM IST
GST is a consumption tax that is ultimately borne by the end consumer, whether he or she is transparently billed for it or not
In response to an Oxfam report that says the poorer half of India’s population pays two-thirds of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collected by the government while the richest 10% account for just 3-4% of GST collections, the government has highlighted another statistic: 90% of the GST collected comes from just 22% of GST payers, comprising large businesses with a turnover above ₹50 crore.
