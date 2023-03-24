The truth about who really pays 90% of GST collected

Greater use of the reverse charge mechanism may be the solution. When a large supplier sells to a small buyer, he charges GST, collects it and pays it to the government, while also collecting whatever input tax credit is due. The small buyer absorbs the tax like an end consumer. If the small buyer is indeed the end consumer, this is fine. But suppose the small buyer, say A, uses this purchase as an input and goes on to add value and sell it to another small party, say B. If A is registered under the composition scheme, this last transaction will bear GST as part of the tax levied on A’s turnover. If A is not registered under GST, the value it adds does not bear tax.