The Turkish Air CEO saga was an avoidable misstep by the Tatas

Air India’s new chief executive officer (CEO) Ilker Ayci has reportedly declined to take over at the helm of the privatized Air India, sending Tata Sons back to the drawing board for finding a new CEO to run the Maharaja which returned back to the Tatas’ fold after close to seven decades. The directors on the pre-privatization board and senior Tata officials will continue to oversee the day-to-day working of AI.

This is an avoidable misstep. It is now five months since the government announced that Tata Sons had won the bid to run AI. The announcement was made in October last year and the carrier was officially handed over to the Tatas on 27 January. Even Ayci appointment came late. By now, the new CEO should have been in place leading the team that is going to be running AI.

Worse, media reports suggest Ayci is the third person who has not taken up the top job after being shortlisted. Tata Sons – expectedly— has not commented on the other two. But it had announced on 14 February that Ayci would take over as AI’s CEO and MD on or before 1 April.

It appears that Ayci had accepted the offer but baulked at the last minute or was told to not join. He was earlier the chairman of Turkish Airlines and even resigned from the position on 27 January, coinciding with the Tatas taking over AI.

The choice stirred controversy from the word go, with an international aviation expert going to the extent of saying that if someone from Tata Sons had spoken to him, he would have outlined all the reasons why Ayci was not the right person for the job.

It did not help that the announcement saw posts on Twitter by Turkish pilots advising Air India pilots to not let the new CEO handle matters relating to unions. One post said he was “highly skilled to manipulate, to divide and to conquer". None of this was perhaps as serious as the political backlash against the choice of a Turkish national for AI’s CEO. Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, an affiliate of the RSS, went on to declare that it was confident that the government will desist from giving the CEO designate security clearances and instead mandate that the ‘national carrier’ should be run by a person of Indian origin. Reports about Ayci’s close past association with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, under whom the country has been supporting Pakistan’s references at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to the “human rights situation" in Jammu and Kashmir, something the Indian government has been at pains to deny.

How did these controversies not show up in the background checks run by the Tatas before proceeding to hire Ayci? How did they not anticipate the turn of events?

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!