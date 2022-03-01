The Turkish Air CEO saga was an avoidable misstep by the Tatas

It did not help that the announcement saw posts on Twitter by Turkish pilots advising Air India pilots to not let the new CEO handle matters relating to unions. One post said he was “highly skilled to manipulate, to divide and to conquer". None of this was perhaps as serious as the political backlash against the choice of a Turkish national for AI’s CEO. Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, an affiliate of the RSS, went on to declare that it was confident that the government will desist from giving the CEO designate security clearances and instead mandate that the ‘national carrier’ should be run by a person of Indian origin. Reports about Ayci’s close past association with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, under whom the country has been supporting Pakistan’s references at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to the “human rights situation" in Jammu and Kashmir, something the Indian government has been at pains to deny.