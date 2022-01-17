The turmoil in Hong Kong is an opportunity for India

Is the problem that the rupee lacks full convertibility? Actually, the rupee is fully convertible for foreign investors, it is only for residents that there are restrictions on automatic convertibility. So, if a foreign investor wanted to take part in a masala bond issuance in India (rupee bonds issued to foreign investors who bear the exchange rate risk) it could bring in as much capital as required, and take it out later without any restriction. What of the associated currency, credit and interest rate risks? Can they be fully hedged in India? Alas, no. But Singapore will offer non-deliverable forwards for maturities longer than those available on derivatives on offer in India. If some transactions have to be carried out abroad, why split the issuance process, do a part in India and the rest abroad? It would be simpler to carry out the whole lot abroad.