The TVS Group’s nuclear family pact is path-breaking
Summary
- The agreement among four members of Venu Srinivasan’s family through an MoU helps pre-empt any legal wrangle over their family business. That its path for a smooth succession includes intangible assets would make it worthy of emulation by others.
Last week, there was a rather unusual news report in some business papers about a new agreement in the family of Venu Srinivasan. As chairperson of TVS Holdings Ltd (formerly Sundaram-Clayton) and chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Company Ltd, he announced that his nuclear family members, comprising himself, his wife Mallika Srinivasan, daughter Lakshmi Venu and son Sudarshan Venu, had executed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), effective 21 March 2024, to avoid competition among themselves with specific reference to the use of the ‘TVS’ brand name, complete with a non-compete pact and more.