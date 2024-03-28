The TVS Group’s nuclear family pact is path-breaking

Last week, there was a rather unusual news report in some business papers about a new agreement in the family of Venu Srinivasan. As chairperson of TVS Holdings Ltd (formerly Sundaram-Clayton) and chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Company Ltd, he announced that his nuclear family members, comprising himself, his wife Mallika Srinivasan, daughter Lakshmi Venu and son Sudarshan Venu, had executed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), effective 21 March 2024, to avoid competition among themselves with specific reference to the use of the ‘TVS’ brand name, complete with a non-compete pact and more.

This is an interesting and unique family business development for three reasons. One, it is between the father and son on one side and the mother and daughter on the other. Second, while Venu Srinivasan inherited parts of the larger TVS Group in an earlier family settlement, Mallika, who originally hails from another large South Indian business family (of the Amalgamations Group) inherited Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) from her father, A. Sivasailam. Third, the current family agreement is partly with regard to the use and non-use of the TVS brand, an intangible asset.

An accomplished business leader in her own right, Mallika Srinivasan is the chairperson and managing director of the tractor-maker TAFE. Their daughter Lakshmi Venu is director of TVS Motor Company and deputy managing director of TAFE Motors and Tractors Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TAFE. Their son Sudarshan Venu is the managing director of TVS Motor Company.

On the face of it, the division of responsibilities drawn out within this nuclear family appears to be on gender lines, with Venu Srinivasan and Sudarshan Venu aligned in the management of the TVS Group and Mallika and Lakshmi Venu largely with TAFE. It also conveys a semblance of succession planning for the two children, both of whom are married. In India’s traditional and large family businesses, members of well-known business families often marry among themselves. The marriage of Venu Srinivasan and Mallika Srinivasan was one such. However, the difference here is that rarely do women inherit a major business from their family. In the case of Mallika, she may have done at least partly because her parents had only two daughters, though the dominance of male succession has come down in recent years. Between Venu and Mallika Srinivasan, they inherited and now own two significant businesses from two different family groups.

The latest agreement, which partly pertains also to the ownership and use of the TVS brand, assumes significance because as we have seen in the past, there have been disputes within other family businesses, like the Hero Group, where competing claims to use of the ‘Hero’ brand between two factions of the same extended family, one under Naveen Munjal of Hero Electric and the other under Pawan Munjal of Hero Motocorp, had to be resolved through courts.

Which brings us to an important point. A brand is a valuable intangible asset. In the past, such assets were not given much heed to. But, as we have seen in recent times, especially in fields of technology where companies like Apple and Google in the US and even the troubled Byju’s and Paytm in India see their valuations rise and fall to a large extent based on perceptions, reputations and assessments of intangible more than physical assets, brands matter enough to be bones of contention.

Even though the phenomenon of family businesses in India is a few hundred years old and constitutes a dominant segment of the Indian economy, we have seen that most of them do not last beyond three generations. One of the many reasons is that family brand names are not nurtured well enough. There have been exceptions, like Tata and Mahindra, with their families having paid greater attention to this aspect. It is in this context that the move by Venu Srinivasan’s family should be seen.

The other interesting aspect of the TVS family agreement is its barring of competition among its four members by means of special clauses. In this age of conglomerates and diversification, it is important for a business family to delineate sectors of interest so that the probability of infighting is reduced. It can be recalled that the larger TVS Group, which included Venu Srinivasan’s cousins, had made effective a family settlement in 2022 which among other things also related to the TVS brand name. However, this comes with a caveat: as we have seen in cases of some other business families, the dominant faction of the family business sometimes tends to ride rough-shod over other factions and it is difficult for those at the receiving end to find a remedy.

Venu Srinivasan is 71 years old and Mallika is 64. By Indian family business standards, they are not too old. There have been many instances of business family patriarchs refusing to let go, which can lead to conflict and infighting in the next generation. The apparent fight that erupted between Mukesh and Anil Ambani of the Reliance Group in the early 2000s may perhaps have been partly responsible for the proactive succession planning done by Mukesh Ambani for his three children.

Proactive succession planning and sound management of intangible assets by the TVS family could serve as role models for other family businesses in the country.