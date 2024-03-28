The TVS Group’s nuclear family pact is path-breaking

On the face of it, the division of responsibilities drawn out within this nuclear family appears to be on gender lines, with Venu Srinivasan and Sudarshan Venu aligned in the management of the TVS Group and Mallika and Lakshmi Venu largely with TAFE. It also conveys a semblance of succession planning for the two children, both of whom are married. In India’s traditional and large family businesses, members of well-known business families often marry among themselves. The marriage of Venu Srinivasan and Mallika Srinivasan was one such. However, the difference here is that rarely do women inherit a major business from their family. In the case of Mallika, she may have done at least partly because her parents had only two daughters, though the dominance of male succession has come down in recent years. Between Venu and Mallika Srinivasan, they inherited and now own two significant businesses from two different family groups.