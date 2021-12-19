Every day thousands of women persuade restaurants to dial down the cooling, and I do not know a lady who has failed in the effort. But even they have to concede defeat in one arena: Background music.

In some restaurants, the music is so loud that you wonder why people are made to sit facing each other. In most cafes, the music is faint but you know it is there, like invisible fumes from vehicles. Wherever you go today, music seeps out of speakers. In restaurants, cafes, elevators, lobbies, airports, aircraft cabins, trains and taxies. It is there in films, of course, even when characters are talking, or when they are dead, or when a deaf person watches the world go by. There is no greater absurdity in art than background music. It is also there in exercise lessons on YouTube, cooking shows, wildlife documentaries and journalism. Most cat videos don’t have music only because pet owners do not know how to add it, or it takes too much effort.

It is as though the world is afraid of silence. Somehow we have reached a place where silence has become a form of gloom, or foreboding, like an omen in a marriage that some misdemeanour has been committed.

The defence of background music in real life is that it creates ‘a mood’, and ‘an ambience’. But there are several flaws in this hypothesis. Who can claim to know what music creates what mood in you?

A few days ago, in the lobby of a hotel in Mumbai, I heard Nessun Dorma, the melancholy aria. Maybe the hotel wished to convey class, but then what is the neural connection between European operatic melancholy and the new rich of Mumbai in an orbit around an Indian buffet? Also, the context of that aria is this: An unexpected stranger manages to win a contest to marry a princess, but she finds him repulsive; so he says if you guess my name, kill me. But if you can’t guess my name, you must marry me. And the psychotic princess then decrees that the people of her kingdom must find out his name, or all of them would be killed. Nessun Dorma is the lament of the suitor for how much he wants this weird lady. Who would want this sort of ‘mood’? Is a mood then a consequence of not knowing too much about the music, the very source of the mood?

Even if you don’t know the context or history of a piece of music, it can be torture. For a few years, one Delhi airport terminal played Hindi film songs from the 1980s, most of which were a disgrace to anyone with eardrums. Not only that, jingles were played in between. Most people did not mind.

Even today, most people seem unaffected by background music. They even seem to want it. The persistence of this music everywhere is a part of the tyranny of the majority. As a result, some of the greatest classics of the European enlightenment have become air in a lobby, a mere sound to comfort people who are unsettled by silence.

When you turn off the ambient music, it ejects people from ‘the mood’, and without it, they get bored. Cab drivers tend to display a dislike of customers who ask them to turn off the music. They usually only turn down the sound because the air is too still for them otherwise.

I have heard several people wonder how “real life" would feel if it had background music, “like in the movies". By this they mean that an event in their lives would be followed by their mood, and the mood would be followed by appropriate music. But this is the exact reverse of what happens in cinema. The background music not only creates the mood, it anticipates an event, and even defines the very genre of the film.

In cinema, and many other things that cinema is called today (‘series’ for example), music is more than ambience; it is a very specific and powerful nudge.

Not just that.

Without background music, time expands and a story becomes very real. In fact, many art-house films are overestimated as realism only because they don’t have background music.

Just as silence is adored a bit too much by art house and its disciples, the mainstream has an excess of background score.

For instance, Marvel’s superhero films are so filled with anthem-like music that a moment of silence is the actual music, which lends the required gravitas.

The most foolish use of background score in mainstream cinema is when filmmakers use it to cue dialogues. I want to ask them—are you so unsure of your lines, or do you have such low regard for the faculties of people who watch your films that you need to create a mood for dialogues?

The tyranny of background music in mainstream big-budget cinema has created a situation where you cannot really follow dialogues anymore without reading the accompanying subtitles. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet was in particular focus for unintelligible dialogues because its background score is so overpowering. Not that the film would have made much sense even if you understood the dialogues.

However, this is not the most corrupt or absurd use of background music in mass communication. That is, if you have seen some of the new sanctimonious ‘documentaries’ that have been coming out of the United States. The use of alarmist music in journalism is as much a violation of the profession’s promise to convey the truth as any bias or activist agenda.

A good thing about reading is that it is safe from background music. But I think, a day will arrive when a publisher would come up with the idea of introducing background music to an e-book.

Manu Joseph is a journalist, and a novelist, most recently of ‘Miss Laila, Armed And Dangerous’

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.