The tyranny of background music in our public spaces

A few days ago, in the lobby of a hotel in Mumbai, I heard Nessun Dorma, the melancholy aria. Maybe the hotel wished to convey class, but then what is the neural connection between European operatic melancholy and the new rich of Mumbai in an orbit around an Indian buffet? Also, the context of that aria is this: An unexpected stranger manages to win a contest to marry a princess, but she finds him repulsive; so he says if you guess my name, kill me. But if you can’t guess my name, you must marry me. And the psychotic princess then decrees that the people of her kingdom must find out his name, or all of them would be killed. Nessun Dorma is the lament of the suitor for how much he wants this weird lady. Who would want this sort of ‘mood’? Is a mood then a consequence of not knowing too much about the music, the very source of the mood?