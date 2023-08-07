The UBS-Credit Suisse union has unsettled private banking3 min read 07 Aug 2023, 09:19 PM IST
The Swiss bank merger is proving tricky in some Asian economies
Credit Suisse Group’s crown jewel is its wealth management business in Asia, judging by the tremendous personnel effort its acquirer is making. UBS Group plans to retain most of Credit Suisse’s relationship managers in the region, while cutting more than half of its smaller rival’s 45,000-strong workforce worldwide. Bonuses are being dangled for private bankers with growing client books. Singapore-based Jin Yee Young, a long-time star banker at Credit Suisse who had left for Deutsche Bank early this year, was poached back to co-head UBS’s Asia wealth business. Young’s return was good optics, a signal that UBS desires an equal partnership, at least in Asia.