The UBS-Credit Suisse union has unsettled private banking

First, do Credit Suisse’s relationship managers know how to pitch to clients without offering them loans? The bank has been willing to use its own balance sheet to help company founders grow their businesses, so it can win investment banking deals, such as initial public offerings, then going on to manage private wealth later. This approach has been popular with Asian tycoons and Chinese tech entrepreneurs. Before its collapse, Credit Suisse was backing mall operator Dalian Wanda Group’s ambitious turnaround plan, and Vietnamese real estate giant Vingroup’s EV dream, among others. UBS is the direct opposite. After suffering huge losses during the global financial crisis, it became a more conservative institution with lower appetite for risk. Chairman Colm Kelleher talks about “cultural contamination," worrying that some of Credit Suisse’s business models are too risky. UBS plans to dispose of billions of dollars in loans Credit Suisse had extended in Asia. This decision essentially blocks how the smaller Swiss bank built its private wealth business. And there is no guarantee of a star banker at UBS.