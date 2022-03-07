The ugly persistence of India’s male preference

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Can the rapid emergence of an economy from low-income levels break the hold of a patriarchal social set-up? India offers a test case. By our 2011 census count, our scarily skewed gender ratio had recovered slightly to 940 females for 1,000 males from 933 a decade earlier. An official estimate drawn last year from the fifth National Family Health Survey placed it at an impressive 1,020 per 1,000 males, though our sex ratio ‘at birth’ was still dismal. That a family preference for sons remains a reality is no secret. Last week, a finding that should make us sit up emerged from a survey of gender-role perceptions done by Pew among almost 30,000 Indian adults. About 40% of the sample saw it as ‘completely’ or ‘somewhat’ acceptable to “get a checkup using modern methods to balance the number of girls and boys in the family". Couched in euphemisms, it was a stunning admission of a societal sanction for gender selection via ultrasound devices, illegal though it is. Perhaps the results of this opinion poll would have differed had a query been framed on the abortion of a female foetus, but the fact that only a slight majority called it unacceptable is a worry. Note that 94% gave their nod to the proposition that it’s important for a family to have at least one son, while 90% said the same of a daughter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Popular notions of gender roles may seem detached from our economy, but feminists and historians alike have found clear signs of a structural link in various societies between female suppression and patrilineal succession. The passage of property from fathers to sons was long held as a legacy assurer, a filial compact that included elderly-care by successors. While 64% of Pew's local respondents admitted that sons and daughters should have equal rights to inheritance from parents, 40% sought to assign sons the primary responsibility for their old-age care and only 2% saw daughters in this role. Considerations of proximity in the context of a tradition of women moving to their marital homes may explain this variation. However, it often goes along with family asset retention under the same roof, which can result in daughters getting less than a fair bequest. In a fast-emerging economy, though, the expanding scope for upward mobility not only tends to split joint families into nuclear households, it also weakens the grip of parental endowments on the financial and other prospects of younger generations. Over time, thus, a decline in dependence on what parents pass on should outmode a male-tilted paradigm of control and help liberate women from age-old practices.

Three decades after we shifted policy gears for faster growth, gender norms do seem to have got liberalized at upper-income levels, with many lives freely being led in big cities or overseas without the pressure of patriarchal expectations. Even roles in religious rituals that were once a male preserve have slowly begun to turn gender-neutral. But the impact of better living standards and greater global exposure on gender parity in the country as a whole has been too weak, sadly. Uneven prosperity and a reactionary pushback (from some quarters) may explain this. While campaigns such as “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" have been afoot, a male preference persists. A report published about 15 years ago by the International Center for Research on Women found that getting rich did little to reform this inequity, though maternal education levels did. An open economy may not achieve much unless we also open minds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

