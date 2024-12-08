The UK is open for business and India features high on its speed-dial
Summary
- The meeting between Keir Starmer and Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in Brazil reinforced the mutual will to take bilateral ties to new heights. We can expect many new UK-India bridges to be built.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat down together at the G20 Summit in Brazil for what both have described as an extremely productive meeting. The directive from the top of our governments is clear: both leaders have agreed to take UK-India ties to new heights.