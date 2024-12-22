Opinion
The UK is shooting for the moon on clean energy at long last
Summary
- British PM Keir Starmer’s plan is ambitious. It shows that London has finally gotten serious about a clean-up of the UK’s energy sector, but it’ll be a race against time
Christmas came early for energy nerds with the arrival of a dense 136-page document detailing how the UK government plans to decarbonize the nation’s electricity supply by 2030.
