The UK's economic mess is about a crisis of policy credibility4 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 03:40 PM IST
- Chancellor Kwarteng's inflationary fiscal plan — guided by ideology, not sound economics — will work at cross purposes to monetary policy
Newly minted Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has announced the UK’s mini budget last Friday. The £45 billion of debt-funded tax cuts in it set off a historic sell-off in the government bonds, sending the country’s borrowing costs soaring, and drawing biting criticism from the International Monetary Fund that has warned that the “untargeted" tax cuts will stoke already high and stubborn inflation.