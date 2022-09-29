The UK's economic mess is about a crisis of policy credibility

The UK economy isn't about to collapse like Sri Lanka's that had to default on sovereign debt. What the UK is going through is a severe crisis of policy credibility which is atypical for G7 economies. Widespread concerns over the risky fiscal plan Kwarteng plans to fund only through debt — at a time the UK government's debt levels are already in the red zone — and hopes of growth pick-up, spooked markets, forcing the Bank of England to "pivot" to prioritise financial instability temporarily over the pressing policy objective right now of fighting inflation.