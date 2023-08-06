The UK’s latest hydrocarbon policy is not climate friendly

As things stand, the initial target is to capture and store up between 20 million and 30 million tonnes of CO2 by 2030. But Rosebank, the UK’s largest undeveloped oil and gas field, would contribute 200 million tonnes of CO2 to the atmosphere alone. A 2022 report by Global Energy Monitor, an NGO based in the US, estimated that if the reserves in the 20 largest North Sea oil and gas fields expected to reach financial investment decisions or receive development consent in the next three years were extracted and burned, it would release 920 million tonnes of CO2-equivalent. So it’s clear that CCS can’t get us to net zero without a deep reduction in the oil and gas we burn and should only be used in cases where there’s no clear alternative to fossil fuels. But that’s not the message being sent out by the UK government.