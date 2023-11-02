The Ukraine-Israel Test for U.S. Democracy
Can Washington still function to provide military aid to allies fighting for their survival?
The Beltway press likes to fret about the fate of U.S. democracy, invariably because of Republicans. But now a real democratic test is arriving: support for Israel and Ukraine. Can Washington’s factions rise above their parochial interests and compromise to help two U.S. friends fighting for their national survival?
The House plans to vote this week on $14 billion in aid for Israel, and Washington is absorbed with infighting over whether to combine that measure with support for Ukraine and Taiwan. But strip away the inside baseball and the stakes are whether America can still rally to a common purpose, as an axis of hostility works together against U.S. interests.
***
The Chinese Communist Party is forging a deeper relationship with Iran, the ventriloquist for the terrorist groups now menacing Israel. Tehran is working to help Vladimir Putin devastate Ukraine. These adversaries hope Washington will descend into dysfunction and fail to fend off aggression in Europe, the Middle East and the Pacific.
The House Israel bill would help America’s premiere ally in the Middle East buy more air defense interceptors, among other assistance. It has funds for U.S. forces working overtime in the region. The House also claws back funding from the Internal Revenue Service to pay for the spending, though Congress’s budget gnomes claim that adds to the deficit.
New Speaker Mike Johnson no doubt wants to show that his conference is now united and can pass bills after weeks of circular firing squads. Mr. Johnson may even pick up a few Democratic votes. But his bill won’t pass the Senate, which is working on a larger package tying Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and a porous southern border. The Senate is correct on the common strategic thread. The House bill is insufficient for the urgency of the moment, which requires a real expansion of U.S. weapons stocks and military power.
Mr. Johnson recently signaled that he supports aid to Ukraine and the U.S.: “We can’t allow Vladimir Putin to prevail in Ukraine, because I don’t believe it would stop there." He said China might then make a play for Taiwan. He’s right, and credit to him for political courage given that support for Ukraine is toxic in about half the Republican conference.
The new Speaker can help the GOP assemble a position on Ukraine that addresses the concerns Members claim to have: That Mr. Biden lacks a plan to end the war; U.S. financial aid is paying bureaucratic salaries in Kyiv; no one knows where American weapons and money are ending up. A House bill could focus on lethal aid and trim the financial support that the European Union is stepping up to provide. Aid for Ukraine is already examined by several inspectors general, but the House is free to add more scrutiny.
President Biden has too often offered Ukraine enough weapons to tread water but not enough to prevail. The political high ground for Republicans is to insist on victory, which means pushing Russia back to its pre-invasion borders or further. Force Mr. Biden to transfer the long-range Army tactical missile system at scale. Give the Administration a deadline for procuring 1,000 more missiles. This is better politics than no House offer, which sets up the House to be cornered by the White House and Senate at crunch time.
Senate Republicans can help Mr. Johnson by making concessions to his narrow majority. Democratic leader Chuck Schumer will have to abandon domestic pork and offer substantive concessions on border security. Fixing the broken incentives in asylum policy would make a much bigger difference than dumping more money into asylum tribunals or bailing out New York for its migrant spending.
The Senate may be tempted to jam the House with a single bill. But the risk is ending up with nothing, which is the worst outcome. No one will remember if the aid passes as one bill or several.
***
Mr. Biden also has an obligation to behave like a Commander in Chief rather than a political faction leader. That means compromising with Republicans, even if it demands facing down his left flank on immigration and domestic spending. He has already rammed through trillions in domestic spending that will roll out for years to come.
Mr. Biden might think he can blame Republicans if Ukraine aid fails, but his political standing is on the line. If Russia rolls over Ukraine next year, he will share the blame as President and play into Donald Trump’s hands.
As the world gets more dangerous, Washington’s political dysfunction is becoming more dangerous as well. If Washington can’t help two allies defend themselves, with no U.S. troops fighting, the world will conclude that our adversaries are right about American decline.