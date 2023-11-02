The Ukraine-Israel Test for U.S. Democracy

The new Speaker can help the GOP assemble a position on Ukraine that addresses the concerns Members claim to have: That Mr. Biden lacks a plan to end the war; U.S. financial aid is paying bureaucratic salaries in Kyiv; no one knows where American weapons and money are ending up. A House bill could focus on lethal aid and trim the financial support that the European Union is stepping up to provide. Aid for Ukraine is already examined by several inspectors general, but the House is free to add more scrutiny.