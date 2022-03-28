The Ukraine war’s fallout on farming is worrisome too

One major input into the global agricultural system is fertilizer. The global agricultural sector consumes about $180 billion of it each year. Fertilizers are categorized by macro/micro nutrients, their organic/inorganic origin, and by crop type. The Asia-Pacific region, with India and China included, makes up the biggest chunk of the market (over 50% today). Russia, Belarus and Ukraine are major exporters of fertilizers, particularly potassic and nitrogenous products. Global fertilizer prices have risen about 250% since their bottom in 2020, of which about 50% was after the war began. Russia has imposed an export ban on all types of fertilizers. Belarus, a land-locked country, can no longer export from the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda, which it normally uses, disrupting the supply of potash. While Russia’s role in the energy market is well known, the role of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine in the fertilizer market is relatively unknown and can cause enormous price volatility in that market. Insurance premiums for access to the Baltic Sea and Black Sea have shot through the roof, further complicating attempts at any exports from there. India and Brazil are the world’s largest net importers of fertilizer.

