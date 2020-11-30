The unclear admissibility of Adani’s revised DHFL bid

In DHFL’s case, the Adani Group has countered objections by arguing that its new bid offered superior value for the NBFC’s assets. It seems to be referring in this context to principles laid down by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in the matter of Binani Industries Limited vs Bank of Baroda (Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 82 of 2018), which were upheld by the Supreme Court in Rajputana Properties Pvt. Limited vs Ultratech Cement Ltd. & Ors (Civil Appeal No. 109988 of 2018. While overruling objections raised over a revised bid submitted by Ultratech for Binani Cement, the NCLAT held that the “The ‘I&B Code’ is for reorganisation and insolvency resolution of corporate persons... for maximisation of value of assets of such persons" and “to... balance [the] interests of all stakeholders". It also stated, “It is possible to balance [the] interests of all stakeholders if the resolution maximises the value of assets of the ‘Corporate Debtor’", and finally that Section 25(2)(h) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has to be read in conjunction with Regulation 36B of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate persons) Regulations, 2016. Regulation. Regulation 36(B)(6) thereof, in turn, is all-encompassing and lays down that the “resolution professional may, with the approval of the committee, extend the timeline for submission of resolution plans."