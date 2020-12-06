The undersold promise of Indian farm reforms

A maximalist position is usually adopted only as a chip to bargain for concessions. Leaders of India’s farmer agitation seem aware of this, though what might pacify them remains unknown. On Saturday, farmers called for a nationwide strike this Tuesday against a trio of farm bills passed in September, even as their leaders went in for a fifth round of talks with the government. What were meant as reforms to free Indian agriculture of our state procurement system’s stranglehold, it appears, were interpreted as an invitation to a corporate takeover of farming by protesters, who have demanded that they be repealed. There was much drama at the weekend meeting, with farm leaders going into a maun vrat (vow of silence) after asking for a yes-or-no response to that demand. The two sides agreed to reconvene on Wednesday, by when the Centre would come up with a proposal to address their concerns. The challenge will be to win their confidence without yielding on reforms.

The grievances expressed by protesters suggest a deep fear of the unknown. The reform package was designed to institute a framework for contract farming, axe the Centre’s powers to impose limits on stocks held, and allow the trade of farm output outside Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) mandis. In effect, it ends the APMC monopoly by opening up the sector to various new buyers. This ought to widen the choice of whom farmers can sell their output to, thus enabling them to strike better bargains. Many of them, however, seem anxious that the system that buys their crops at minimum support prices (MSPs) will wane while corporate purchases wax, leaving them at the mercy of powerful buyers. This assumes that the MSP mechanism will be dismantled in favour of market forces, though the Centre has said it will not be and seems unlikely to risk their ire by doing so prematurely: i.e., so long as floor prices backstop their livelihoods. Notably, this assurance has always been uneven. While MSPs cover 23 crops, the state’s actual mop-up is chiefly of only wheat and rice, and most of the harvest even for these is bought privately (with Punjab and Haryana as exceptions). In recent years, our central granaries have been overstuffed and we cannot afford to procure much more. Our all-India harvests are so large that turning MSPs into a legal guarantee would not be fiscally feasible. But this is not why farmers would be better off relying on an open market. As of now, APMC networks are not just inefficient, with some agents taking almost a third of the bills borne by taxpayers as their cut, they are also prone to corruption. Rivalry among buyers for the best crop could raise quality levels, bid up farmgate prices, and get investment ploughed in. If a cartel of buyers were to arise, sellers could appeal to India’s competition watchdog. Should farms turn responsive to market price signals, reforms would also let resources be allocated more efficiently. MSPs distort farming by having farmers grow what they are paid for, rather than what’s in demand. This has made farmers over-cultivate water-guzzlers like paddy, depleting our water table and depriving protein-rich crops of acreage, even as price trends signal a dietary shift towards the latter.

The benefits of reforms will take some time to show up. Sadly, our cultivators have suffered high input costs and low earnings for too long. Asking them for patience may be easier if they had a clearly visible safety net in case of market failure and stronger safeguards against bullies.

