The unequal geography of India's economic activity—and how to address it

There are breathtaking differences in the scale of economic activity across and within the states of India, and policymakers need to address this unequal geography.
There are breathtaking differences in the scale of economic activity across and within the states of India, and policymakers need to address this unequal geography.
Among the major states, the two richest, Goa and Gujarat, have per capita incomes 10 times and six times that of Bihar, respectively. The top ranked five states account for as much as 50% of India’s total gross domestic product (GDP) while the bottom five account for only about 10%.
Among the major states, the two richest, Goa and Gujarat, have per capita incomes 10 times and six times that of Bihar, respectively. The top ranked five states account for as much as 50% of India’s total gross domestic product (GDP) while the bottom five account for only about 10%.
In exports, the top ranked three states—Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu—account for 55% of total exports. The 10 states ranked at the bottom account for less than half-a-percent each.
In investment projects, just three states—Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka—account for over 41% of the total number of projects. The same three states, along with Tamil Nadu, also account for over 62% of total bank credit and 52% of bank deposits.
At the opposite end, each of the lowest-ranked 10 states accounts for less than 1% of total bank credit and seven of them have less than 1% of bank deposits.
This sharp concentration of economic activity is also visible at a more granular level when comparing districts within states. Among the better-off states, the district of Bengaluru Urban alone accounts for 40% of Karnataka’s gross state domestic product (GSDP). In Telangana, just two districts—Rangareddy and Hyderabad Metropolitan district—account for 35% of the state’s GSDP.
Similarly, Mumbai and Thane together account for 35% of the GSDP of Maharashtra. Among the poorer states, just three districts in Uttar Pradesh—Gautam Buddha Nagar, Lucknow and Ghaziabad—together account for nearly a quarter of the state’s total GSDP. In Rajasthan, Jaipur alone accounts for 15% of GSDP.
In exports, while Gujarat accounts for 77% of total petroleum exports, Jamnagar district accounts for 67%. The world’s largest refinery, owned by Reliance Industries, is located there.
In electronics, Tamil Nadu accounts for 42% of total exports while the single district of Kanchipuram accounts for 35%. In gems and jewellery exports, Maharashtra accounts for 46% of total exports while the Mumbai Suburban district alone accounts for 38%.
Investment projects also demonstrate extreme concentration. Of the districts currently having investment projects, 115 of them have only one project in 2025-26. Districts having 1-10 projects, the norm, account for 86% of all investment projects. But at the top-end, Mumbai alone has 152 projects, Pune has 127, Bengaluru 87 and Bharuch and Dhar 81 each. Credit flows are similarly concentrated.
Paul Krugman won the Nobel prize for his new theory of economic geography, that competitive market forces would lead to spatial concentration of economic activity, or divergence rather than convergence across regions. The evidence presented demonstrates how this market-driven process of spatial concentration of economic activity is powerfully at work in India.
Much of the wealth and income inequality in the country stems from this unequal geography of economic activity. Since market forces are driving this rising inequality across space, public policy needs to “lean against the wind” and reverse or contain such rising spatial inequality. What policy instruments do we have to deploy such a strategy?
The flow of bank credit, bank deposits, state government revenues and expenditure are all highly correlated with the spatial distribution of economic activity. Conventional monetary or fiscal policy instruments, thus, tend to reinforce rather than contain concentration.
Here, the role of the Finance Commissions is important. The Constitution mandates the Finance Commission to address the horizontal imbalance across states, and Finance Commission awards have indeed had an equalizing effect. However, this impact has been very limited compared to the strong impact of market forces in the opposite direction.
Thus, it is likely that the concentration of economic activity will persist, divergence between the advanced and less-developed states will increase and there will be a growing flow of workers from the less-developed states to the advanced. Many village studies confirm this.
Urban local governments in the advanced states need to be adequately empowered and resourced to create the infrastructure to absorb such migration: housing, water supply and sanitation, power supply, public transport and communications.
There is a sharp contrast here between India and China. The provincial governments in China are not as important as the urban local governments, which are very powerful bodies, raise their own resources and are highly competitive with one another in order to attract private investment.
In India, in contrast, a conflict of interest in power sharing between elected legislators of state governments and local bodies has left the latter with very little power and weak capacity.
Constitutionally, the Finance Commissions cannot directly assist local governments. However, the horizontal devolution formula can be used, with adequate weights, wherein the states are incentivized to contain the concentration of economic activity within their territories by empowering the local governments.
The author is chairman, Centre for Development Studies.