The unintended consequences of SC's order on Amrapali

RBI does have a point. It is nobody’s argument that the dispossessed Amrapali project homebuyers should not get some legal support. But this assistance does create possible friction when it is at the cost of the trust that millions of deposit-holders have reposed in these seven banks. Any exception to that framework of trust immediately sends out a signal that cheated homebuyers have more rights than deposit-holders. This generates a bunch of political complications: it provides judicial sanction for bestowing differentiated rights on two different classes of economic agents, thereby making home buyers a superior political class by default. But, more importantly, it also erodes the trust that exists between a bank and its retail customers; eventually, it could impinge on the very foundation of banking.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}