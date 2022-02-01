The Union budget for next year adopts a sound fiscal approach

The revised fiscal deficit (FD) of the Centre for the current year (2021-22) exceeds the budgeted figure of ₹15 trillion by ₹0.8 trillion. That is 0.4 % of GDP more than the budgeted level, not the seeming increase of 0.1 % from the reported percentages, because those use different denominators for the budget and revised estimates. That ramps up the concluding debt of the current year to 88.65 % of GDP. With the last budget’s commendable on-boarding of previously off-budget borrowings, only the valuation of external debt, beyond that anticipated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), could nudge the year-end public debt further up. The revised fiscal deficits at the state level are not known at this point, but they are usually lower than budget estimates. My expectation is that 89% of GDP would be the outer limit for public debt at the end of 2021-22.