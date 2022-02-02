The Union Budget has got its agenda right

The budget has done its job by providing a conducive policy, and a tax as well as regulatory architecture that allows start-ups to flourish. The move to extend the existing tax benefits for start-ups by one more year, for example, is welcome, as are the blended financing options provided for Agri-tech companies. There is no gainsaying the possibility of such companies dominating India’s unicorn landscape in the next five years, much like Ed-tech and Fin-tech did in the last five.

