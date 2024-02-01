The Union budget shows remarkable fiscal restraint
Summary
- Its rein-back of the fiscal deficit in a poll year is commendable but we must focus more on human capital.
A budget presented when national elections loom large in a few months could be expected to have some fiscal fireworks. Remember the big loan waiver given by the United Progressive Alliance-1 government? That was supposedly done with an eye on polls. If the current government and incumbent party have chosen fiscal rectitude, it could mean two things, and both could be valid.