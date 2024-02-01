The Union budget shows remarkable fiscal restraint

Longer term and more sustainable growth requires the contribution of private investment spending, consumer spending and exports. All three are energized by different factors. For instance, private investment requires a positive climate, lower uncertainty, policy continuity and predictability, and lower interest rates. In a world that is facing recessionary winds and geopolitical uncertainty, this is not easy for domestic policy alone to achieve. But by keeping corporate tax rates stable and showing fiscal restraint, it provides a positive signal. Consumer spending is affected by job prospects and the employment situation. Upper-income segments have done well and also benefited from the booming stock market. But consumption spending growth as a whole has lagged, mainly because of slower income growth in lower-income house-holds, real wage stagnation and still-high unemployment, especially among the educated youth. Welfare spending, like on free food and the rural employment guarantee, has ensured that households have escaped poverty. But only sustained all-round economic growth with more job creation can ensure income and consumption growth. On exports, the third important driver, India does very well on services. Earnings via software services or inbound remittances are very strong. But India’s share of global merchandise exports continues to stagnate. It can easily double. A recent piece by Arvind Panagariya, chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, advocated a sharp reduction in the policy protection given to the country’s automobile sector. If done, this will actually enhance the export prospects and competitiveness of this sector. The same holds true for most other industries in the manufacturing sector.