The unit of change we aim for can make or break reforms
Summary
- A ‘unit of change’ is a component of a system that’s the focal point for transformation efforts. As seen with education and the judiciary, clarity on what exactly we are trying to fix makes a major difference to outcomes.
One of the most critical yet often overlooked parts of the reform process is determining what should be the ideal ‘unit of change’ of the proposed transformation. What do we mean by this? A ‘unit of change’ is a component of a system that’s the focal point for transformation efforts. It could be a geography, a function, a process, an institution, a policy or any other distinctly identifiable element that, when modified, is capable of catalysing broad systemic improvements.