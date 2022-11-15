The unmistakable cues from Janet Yellen’s visit to India6 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 12:32 PM IST
- Yellen’s comments on friendshoring are a strong cue to chipmakers to diversify supply chains away from China and favour India instead.
On a visit to Delhi, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last week that the US is building supply chains and trading relationships primarily with friendly, democratic nations, or ‘friendshoring’ — India is one such trusted partner it plans to deepen ties with, as it diversifies away from countries that present geopolitical and security risks to supply chains.