The unrefined truth about India's crude output decline

India now offers reasonably attractive terms for new investors in the oil and gas sectors. It offers open acreage, meaning companies can identify and bid for blocks of their choice in a designated expanse, instead of bidding for blocks identified by the government. The country also offers revenue sharing, instead of production sharing after recovery of cost, as the method of remunerating developers. Cost recovery is open to charges of cost-padding, disputes by the Comptroller and Auditor General and the spilling of oil company revenues into the political domain. Revenue sharing is most suited for countries such as in the Persian Gulf where the likelihood of finding oil/gas is high. However, given the political economy of cost recovery, India can settle for revenue sharing, even if this could depress revenues — companies would bid low revenue shares to be handed over to the government, given the likelihood of having to spend lots on exploration before a decent deposit is located. The royalty companies have to pay has been lowered. In spite of all the prettying up of this particular bride, there are very few eligible suitors in the ring.