The upcoming 16th Finance Commission has a highly critical task at hand
- State poll results make Indian federalism look robust, but fiscal tensions are inevitable. The 16th Commission will have to be very careful if delimitation is done during its award period.
From an electoral lens, Indian federalism would seem in fine fettle, with state governments routinely voted in and out amid much political fanfare. Of the five states that went to polls this autumn, as many as four saw incumbent parties ousted from power. Fiscally speaking, however, our federal system faces slowly emerging tensions. Spare a thought for the 16th Finance Commission (FC), whose terms of reference were approved last week by the Union Cabinet. Set up under Article 280 of the Constitution to recommend how tax revenue should be shared between the Union and states (and among states themselves), FCs have never had it easy. In a scenario where resources are limited while the demands on them are virtually unlimited, they must perform a trapeze act. If the term of an FC coincides with a basic shift in the fiscal relationship between the Union and states—as with the 15th FC, which saw GST launched in 2017—then its job is tougher still. Even so, the task before the 16th FC will be truly unenviable. This is because a Lok Sabha constituency rejig may overlap with its span of coverage from 2026-27 to 2031-32.