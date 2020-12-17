The urge to feel good pushes cosmetics sales in Covid times

In India, the trend is similar. Especially, if you believe Darpan Sanghvi, founder of direct-to-consumer cosmetics brand MyGlamm, which saw a 30% increase in sales this festival season over last year. In the initial days of the lockdown —April, May and June—the company saw zero revenue. However, gradually skincare products started seeing a revival. As India’s festival season kicked in, the make-up category saw an uptick in demand, he said.