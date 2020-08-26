The urgency that major reforms have acquired

Rarely has an annual report received such attention. This one, though, was of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the year that ended on 30 June 2020, covering a bit over three months of the covid pandemic. Released on Tuesday, it laid bare the crisis that India’s economy is now in, and nudged the government to adopt structural reforms as a way for it to regain its growth momentum. In RBI’s analysis, the mild revival of commercial activity seen in May and June may have dissipated under the re-imposition of localized lockdowns aimed at checking the pandemic’s advance. With investment anaemic and private consumption hit hard, as evident in RBI’s assessment of aggregate demand, our economic contraction could extend into the second quarter of 2020-21, observed the report, making it clear that a recovery could be slow and painful. This is sobering indeed for an economy short of the $3 trillion mark that had hoped to reach $5 trillion by 2024-25. Even if this target is pushed forward by a couple of years, to account for the sharp setback caused by covid-19, achieving it would now require the Centre to rely less on private impulses and take up the role of India’s principal investor and demand generator.

To be sure, the government does not have adequate fiscal firepower left to jump-start the economy, stretched as its finances are by past expenditure commitments and the current imperative to mitigate the pandemic’s impact. And RBI says as much in its report: “In the case of state finances, space is likely to be squeezed so much that cuts in growth-giving capital expenditure seem quite probable." India’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to contract by up to 25% in the first quarter, and if this slide continues into July-September as well, as RBI expects, then the consensus estimate of a 5% full-year shrinkage could worsen, further constraining the Centre’s ability to stimulate growth. Its fiscal deficit is likely to balloon to 7.5% of GDP, while tax collections remain tepid. Soaring national debt and weakening revenues have led to a hardening of government bond yields, which threatens the central bank’s efforts to ease credit.

A closer reading of the report suggests that we cannot hope to attain a high-growth plane, even after getting past the corona menace, without major moves. RBI’s recommendations range from a simplification of our goods and services tax (GST) to asset monetization in the sectors of steel, coal, power and railways, among others, with appropriate oversight bodies in some. “In fact," said the report, “GST Council-type apex authorities can be the way forward to revive and crowd-in private investment." RBI also called for a speedier execution of infrastructure projects, and advocated a string of structural reforms in factor and product markets, with a special focus on the financial sector. Once the shock of the pandemic is over, it would expect the Centre to lay out a credible plan for fiscal consolidation, a way to insure the economy against overall instability. All of these are worthy, if unexceptional, proposals, and the sooner the government works out the details, the better. On the urgency of another round of fiscal stimulus, however, RBI could well have been bolder. It should have, for example, offered to lend the Centre a vast sum on the basis of public- sector-unit shares, which could be pledged to it. It’s an idea that deserves a top-level look in.

