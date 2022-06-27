The US abortion ruling is a blow to women’s rights everywhere5 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 10:25 PM IST
It has set the feminist movement back and with it the world’s march towards the emancipation of women and their rights
Anywhere in the world, there is nothing more joyful than news of the arrival of a baby. Despite all the suffering, disease and death across the planet, the birth of a child signifies hope for the future of not just the family, but for all of humankind. Therefore, many believe that killing a child in the womb by means of abortion is wilful murder. It is a choice that does not come easy. It is a choice born of desperation, often causing severe distress and sometimes even medical complications.