The US abortion ruling is a blow to women’s rights everywhere

The abortion debate often only focuses on the physiological and medical aspects of the embryo and potential life. However, why women decide to have children or not is a social construct as well. Women are not just embryo-bearers on whom such laws can be enforced for the state to protect what’s seen (by some) as another life borne. An abortion ban deprives the woman of any agency of her own. Her own body and choices become secondary to concerns of an unborn baby. To protect a foetus, the conduct of a woman is regulated and restrained. The woman doesn’t remain a person anymore, but only the carrier of a womb.