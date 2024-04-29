The US ban on non-compete clauses is good for labour market dynamism
Summary
- If it should be easy for employers to fire workers, then it should also be easy for employees to quit. By allowing workers to move freely to roles where they are most valued, the FTC is fostering a competitive and fair labour market.
It’s easy to understand why the US Chamber of Commerce is so upset about the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) decision to ban non-compete agreements. The problem for businesses is not that they will lose trade secrets or valuable investments in workers to competitors. It’s that they just lost bargaining power to workers—and that’s exactly what the FTC intended.