Opinion
The US, China and India must pursue policies aimed at the common global good
Summary
- Eschew protectionism, centralization and populism. The world’s three big economies (by PPP) must place long-term economic gains over short-termism, but it’s for their people to push for policies that would assure as much.
In the evolving landscape of global economics, the world’s three largest economies (by purchasing power parity) confront distinct yet interconnected challenges.
