The US-China decoupling in the tech sector is hurting both countries
Summary
- US chipmaker Nvidia is under a Chinese probe, while China’s Tencent was blacklisted and TikTok faces a ban in the US. America should rethink its whack-a-mole approach. It’s self-defeating.
A messy tech breakup between the US and China is forcing a rethink about what the industry might look like for consumers in a decoupled world. Last week, the Pentagon blacklisted internet and gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd for alleged links to China’s People’s Liberation Army.