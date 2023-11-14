The US-China decoupling is slow going but still offers India opportunities

Game theory tells us that players in any game are strategic, be they individuals, firms or nations. They adjust their strategy based on what the other player is expected to do, a bit like a game of chess. It is useful to keep that core insight in mind while looking at global trade patterns in the age of rising geopolitical tensions. China will adjust its strategy in response to US actions. Chinese goods could be getting into the US through new channels. Not everything has to be shipped out of Chinese ports directly to the US. In a different context, think about how Russia is working its way around US-led sanctions right now.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}