The US deep state’s sway on public debate is disturbing

What is interesting in all this is that the FBI and other agencies seem to have been working to subvert Donald Trump, then the country’s president. After all, the Hunter Biden story, if it was widely disseminated, would have helped him. Regarding covid, Trump had been ranting from day one that it was a lab leak at Wuhan, and had insisted on referring to it on every forum as the “Chinese virus", a term that Twitter banned. And he certainly had no love lost for Dr Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious diseases bureaucrat who had led the country’s pandemic response, and who had also approved the US grant to the Wuhan institute.