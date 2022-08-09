The US economy isn’t in recession but may slip into one

Looking ahead: Absent negative shocks, an important question for the world economy is whether the US can bring inflation back to 2% without precipitating a recession. This issue is closely related to the economy’s productive capacity, which needs to be rebuilt. While the outlook is uncertain, it would be no surprise to see unemployment rising from the current to 5-6% by 2024 alongside a further slowdown in activity, with GDP contracting in one or two quarters. Such a path for the economy could qualify as a mild recession (in 2001, unemployment went from 3.9% to 5.7% and was later called a recession). As such, the focus should be on a prospective recession next year (or heading into 2024), and less about whether negative growth in the first half of 2022 means the US is in recession today.

