The US elections will have a big impact on the climate change fight
Summary
- American voters face a tough choice between a climate change sceptic Donald Trump and Kamala Harris who promises carbon emission mitigation.
Every US presidential election is consequential, but American voters face an unusually weighty decision in 2024. The outcome will have implications for US foreign policy, social policy and the integrity of the political system itself. But none of its consequences will be more profound or far-reaching than on global efforts to combat climate change.