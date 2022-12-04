The US Fed and markets must give up talking past each other

Markets surged after Jerome Powell, the US Federal Reserve chair, indicated on 30 November that the world’s most powerful central bank would now slow its pace of rate increases. The fact that this remark was balanced by warnings about an uncertain outlook for inflation and policy proved irrelevant for markets. They only heard the good news. This is far from comforting for a Fed that still needs markets to help it bring down high inflation. It also does not help counter the political pressures it faces for failing to respond to inflation on a timely basis, nor the risks of tipping the economy into a recession.

