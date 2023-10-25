The US Fed can help stabilize the market for Treasury bonds
Summary
- America’s central bank could reduce volatility if it wants to do so
Greater stability in US Treasuries is needed for the smooth functioning of other segments of the financial market, housing and the economy more broadly, both in America and beyond. Such stability is unlikely to be anchored anytime soon by either clarity about economic prospects or an abundance of volatility-repressing financial flows. What is needed is a policy anchor that, at this stage, must have a major monetary policy component.