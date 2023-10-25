The US Fed can help stabilize the market for Treasury bonds

Fortunately for the bond market and beyond, the absence of longer-term stabilizers have been offset by short-term stabilizers. But, here too, things are far from reassuring. Some investors have been willing to step in and buy on sudden surges in yields, looking to lock in for longer a stream of higher income. But this willingness is a function of the availability of funds and the ability to repeatedly overcome the fear of “catching a falling knife," both of which diminish the more often such surges occur. On the other side, sudden dips in yields have enticed those sitting on large bond losses to reduce their excessive exposures at more attractive price levels. While it is far from clear how their risk appetite will evolve, the threat of large distress sales increases the higher yields go.