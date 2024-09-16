The US Fed is under watch for more than just its policy rate | Mint

The US Fed is under watch for more than just its policy rate
Summary
- Global investors anticipate a rate cut by the US central bank this week, but asset values are subject to effects of the Federal Reserve’s policy of quantitative easing or tightening. Ultra-easy money has widened wealth inequality. Whether it will acquit itself on financial stability is the question.
The odds-on bet across financial markets globally is on a rate cut this week by the US Federal Reserve, now that inflation there looks closer to its 2% target and weak job growth is in focus. A rate reduction would mark a reversal of the central bank’s hiking spree that elevated America’s policy rate from 0-0.25% in early 2022 to 5.25-5% by mid-2023 to quell an outbreak of inflation it mistook as transitory.