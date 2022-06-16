The US Fed must go beyond a mere 75 basis points rate hike

While market chatter in the run-up to Wednesday’s Federal Reserve interest rate decision focused on whether the increase will be 50 or 75 basis points, and 75 it eventually was, the critical issue in play is broader. For its sake and that of both the US and global economy, the Fed must regain control of the inflation narrative. Its failure to do so in the past 12 months is turning the perception of the Fed from the world’s most powerful central bank, long respected for its ability to anchor global financial stability, to an institution that too closely resembles an emerging-market bank that lacks credibility and inadvertently contributes to undue volatility. Regaining control is critical to the Fed’s policy effectiveness, its reputation and its political independence. The longer this takes, the worse it is for everyone.

